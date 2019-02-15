AURORA, Ill. (AP) - A shooter was apprehended after opening fire in an industrial park in in Aurora, Illinois, city officials said Friday, but police did not immediately say if anyone was shot.

Live TV reports show dozens of first responder vehicles outside a building housing the Henry Pratt Co. Several ATF teams responded to the shooting and were at the scene, according to the agency’s Chicago spokeswoman, and the FBI said it also was responding.

John Probst told ABC7 that he ran out of the back door of the Henry Pratt Co. building in Aurora as the shooting unfolded Friday afternoon. Probst says he recognized the gunman and that he works at the company. He said the gunman has “a pistol with a laser.”

Probst says he wasn’t hurt but that another colleague was “bleeding pretty bad.”

The company makes valves for portable water, wastewater, power generation and industrial purposes.

West Aurora School District 129 said on its website that it was keeping all students in their classrooms as police investigate, but that “teaching will continue with reduced movement.”

Spokespeople for Mercy Medical Center and Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora and Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove did not immediately return messages seeking information about whether either hospital was treating victims from the shooting.

Aurora is city of about 200,000 peole about 38 miles (61 kilometers) west of Chicago.

