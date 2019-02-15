SEATTLE (AP) - A Snoqualmie Police Department report says a former Washington state lawmaker was arrested Sunday after he and an underage relative were drinking in a bar and he told police that he was a Marine Corps colonel and that he wanted to call the mayor to come “take care of this.”

The Seattle Times reports 52-year-old Jay Rodne has been charged with making a false statement about his relative and being complicit in furnishing alcohol to a minor. He was booked into jail and released on $2,000 bail.

The lawyer and former Republican House member was first elected in 2004 and retired last year from his House seat representing King County’s 5th legislative district.

The police report says early Sunday police acting on a tip went to Finaghty’s Irish Pub and questioned Rodne, who provided a false birth date for his relative.

Rodne told the newspaper he mistakenly gave an incorrect age for the woman.

