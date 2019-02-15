The district attorney in Durham, North Carolina, has contacted Meredith Watson about her allegation that Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax raped her in 2000 at Duke University.

Her contact with prosecutors follows Vanessa Tyson’s announcement that she plans to meet with the district attorney in Boston about allegations Mr. Fairfax raped her at the 2004 Democratic National Convention.

“Ms. Watson has received a letter from the Durham District Attorney’s Office. At this time, we continue to urge the Virginia Legislature will do its job and schedule the open, public hearing Ms. Watson and Dr. Tyson seek,” said Ms. Watson’s lawyer, Nancy Erika Smith.

Ms. Watson, a single mother in Maryland, and Ms. Tyson, a California college professor, came forward separately with rape allegations. In the absence of swift action by the Virginia General Assembly, the two women turned to law enforcement in the jurisdictions where they claim the attacks occurred.

Ms. Smith did not say whether Ms. Watson planned to meet with Durham County District Attorney Satana Deberry.

Vehemently denying he ever raped anyone, Mr. Fairfax said the sex with both women was consensual and welcomes any investigation.

