NEWINGTON, N.H. (AP) - A New Hampshire driver has been accused of side-swiping a police cruiser and a tow truck without stopping on the Spaulding Turnpike.

Troopers had stopped a different driver early Friday in Newington, which led to a drunken driving arrest and the call for a tow truck. Police said the tow truck driver narrowly avoided being struck by the approaching vehicle. The cruiser and tow truck had flashing lights at the time.

Police eventually arrested 25-year-old Robyn Dubois, of Dover, on charges of aggravated driving while intoxicated, conduct after an accident, and violating the move-over law. She’s scheduled to be arraigned on the charges in March.

It wasn’t immediately known if Dubois had a lawyer and a listed phone number was disconnected.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.