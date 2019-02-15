WASHBURN, Mo. (AP) - A former Missouri drama teacher has been charged with having sex with a 16-year-old student at the high school.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that 23-year-old Chelsie Leroy, of Washburn, was charged last week with four felonies, including two counts each of second-degree statutory rape and sexual contact with a student by a teacher. Her attorney didn’t immediately return a phone message.

She was hired in August 2018 by the 875-student Southwest R-V school district in Washburn, just south of the Barry County town of Cassville. She was only employed for 95 days.

Charging documents say she had two sexual encounters with the teen in the high school’s “little teacher” room, the first time on Sept. 20. Court documents say Leroy was a substitute with extra duties as a drama teacher.

