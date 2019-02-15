HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Montana authorities say they have arrested a former sheriff’s deputy on suspicion of sexually abusing children.

The Cascade County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page Thursday that Virgil Wolfe is being charged with 80 counts of sexual abuse of children.

The sheriff’s statement says Wolfe is a former Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Deputy who now lives in neighboring Cascade County.

It is not immediately clear when the alleged abuse occurred or any further details. A message left with the sheriff’s office was not immediately returned.

There is no phone listing for Wolfe and it was not immediately clearly whether he has an attorney.

The sheriff’s statement says U.S. Department of Homeland Security officials helped in the arrest.

