HOUSTON (AP) - Houston police say two people have been shot to death and officers converged on a strip mall where the gunfire was reported.

Police tweeted that homicide investigators Friday afternoon were headed to the scene where two people were confirmed dead. Police say the incident was reported around noon Friday.

Police didn’t immediately say exactly where the shootings took place or provide further details on the two people who died. Yellow police tape could be seen near a Dunkin’ Donuts shop in a neighborhood west of downtown Houston.

Houston police didn’t immediately return a message for comment Friday afternoon.

Further details weren’t immediately available.

