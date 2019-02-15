CALDWELL, Idaho (AP) - An Idaho woman has received a 16-year prison sentence for what one prosecutor calls the “worst abuse” she has seen in her 11 years on the job.

Judge Christopher Nye on Thursday handed Esperanza Espinoza, of Canyon County, the sentence with six years to be served before she is eligible for parole. He also issued a no-contact order for 16 years.

The 30-year-old Espinoza was charged with four felony counts of injury to a child and four misdemeanor counts of injury to a child. A jury found her guilty of all charges.

Canyon County Deputy Prosecutor Erica Kallin says it’s one of the most horrific child abuse cases she’s seen, calling it a torture case. She says Espinoza strangled, kicked, bit, force-fed and threw the children by their hair while they were in her care.

