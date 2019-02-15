Two conservative lawmakers on Friday urged Democrats to immediately call for the testimony of Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe to address claims they discussed removing President Trump from office via the 25th Amendment.

Republican Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio and Mark Meadows of North Carolina sent a letter to House Oversight and Government Reform Chairman Elijah Cummings, Maryland Democrat, to bring both men before lawmakers.

“The conduct of these officials raises a number of questions about decisions made after FBI Director James Comey was fired by the President,” the GOP congressmen wrote.

In interviews to promote his new book, Mr. McCabe said Mr. Rosenstein held meetings discussing ousting the president, by invoking the 25th Amendment. Mr. Rosenstein has disputed the account, calling it “inaccurate.”

“The committee should hear from both of them so our members and the American people can determine who to believe,” they wrote.

The GOP lawmakers suggested that the committee bring Mr. Rosesntein and Mr. McCabe instead of Michael Cohen, the president’s former fixer who is expected to testify later this month.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.