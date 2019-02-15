CENTERVILLE, Iowa (AP) - Jurors are expected to resume their deliberations Friday on the fate of a man accused of killing a hunter in south-central Iowa.

The Daily Iowegian reports that the case against Ethan Davis, of Promise City, was turned over to the jury Thursday afternoon. He’s charged with first-degree murder in the slaying of 31-year-old Curtis Ross. Authorities say Ross was shot 10 times with a high-powered rifle on Nov. 24, 2017, stabbed more than 26 times and his neck, abdomen and legs gashed open. A sheriff’s deputy found Ross’ naked body in a creek on public hunting grounds in Appanoose County.

Davis’ attorney Ken Duker said during his closing arguments Thursday that there are too many unanswered questions in the case. He acknowledged that Davis’ rifle killed Ross but said, “The question is: Who pulled the trigger?”

Prosecutor Scott Brown dismissed the suggestion that Davis was framed.

