ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - A Kodiak chiropractor charged with three felonies has been withdrawn from consideration for a state board.

Gov. Mike Dunleavy in January nominated 45-year-old Christopher Twiford for a seat on the Alaska Workers’ Compensation Board.

Twiford was arraigned Tuesday in Kodiak on three counts of felony assault. He’s also charged with misdemeanor assault and possession of a weapon while intoxicated. He did not respond to requests for comment Thursday.

The Workers’ Compensation Board reviews labor regulations and resolves disputed benefits claims.

Dunleavy spokesman Matt Shuckerow said by email Thursday night that Twiford was immediately withdrawn from the board when the administration learned of the charges.

Twiford is charged with striking a woman in the head with a pet dish, causing a concussion, pointing a revolver at her and choking her.

