VICKSBURG, Miss. (AP) - A Mississippi man has been indicted for murder after an August carjacking that led to the death of two men.

The Vicksburg Post reports 27-year-old Deon Jamall Hatten was indicted in Warren County for unarmed carjacking, one count of fleeing a law enforcement officer, and two counts of felony murder.

Hatten is accused of snatching a woman out of her pickup truck at the Lady Luck Casino in Vicksburg. While speeding away, authorities say he struck a car carrying 30-year-old Develle Brinner and 32-year-old Ron Hedrick. Their car caught fire, killing both Vicksburg residents before they could be taken to a hospital.

Hatten, himself hospitalized after the crash, was originally charged with vehicular manslaughter. But Mississippi’s felony murder law says any death during the commission of another felony is murder.

___

Information from: The Vicksburg Post, http://www.vicksburgpost.com

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.