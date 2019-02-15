CROYDON, Pa. (AP) - A Pennsylvania man has pleaded guilty to the murder and attempted rape of his 14-year-old cousin who was stabbed dozens of times and also shot inside a home where they both lived.

Colin Haag III entered his plea Thursday and was sentenced to life in prison without parole. In return, prosecutors agreed to not seek the death penalty for the March 2018 slaying.

The 21-year-old Haag admitted stabbing Autumn Bartle more than 160 times and shooting her in the head at point-blank range with a .380-caliber handgun he had taken from her father’s bedroom.

Haag assaulted the girl just after her father left for work. Her mother, concerned she couldn’t contact her daughter, returned home later that day and found her severely injured.

The teen was taken to a hospital but died there three days later.

