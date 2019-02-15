NATCHEZ, Miss. (AP) - A southwest Mississippi man has been sentenced to 30 days in jail after pleading guilty to the shooting death of at least one dog.

The Natchez Democrat reports 69-year-old Elijah Theodore Gatlin pleaded guilty to animal cruelty Thursday in Adams County Justice Court.

Gatlin’s sister-in-law, Carie Gatlin, says she was feeding scraps to her five pit bulls when two began fighting, leading Elijah Gatlin to shoot one dog and throw it into a creek.

Carie Gatlin told deputies that Elijah Gatlin later claimed he killed other dogs while she was gone. Deputies couldn’t find them.

Adams County Sheriff’s Lt. Cal Green says more charges are possible if more dogs are found dead or injured.

Animal cruelty carries a maximum sentence of six months in jail and a $1,000 fine in Mississippi.

