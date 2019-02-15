FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) - The Arkansas Supreme Court has ordered the resentencing of a man who was sentenced at age 15 to life in prison for killing a 4-year-old girl.

The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that the court granted Christopher Segerstrom a new hearing Thursday.

In 1987, Segerstrom was convicted of capital murder and sentenced to life without the possibility of parole in the 1986 sexual assault and killing of Barbara Thompson.

A judge resentenced Segerstrom in 2017 after ruling that changes to federal and state law that say minors can’t be sentenced to life without parole apply retroactively. This made Segerstrom eligible for parole, a request he was later denied.

The high court ruled Thursday that the changes don’t apply retroactively in Segerstrom’s case. He can now be resentenced to between 10 and 40 years, or life.

