TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - A man on the run for weeks has been arrested in connection with the hours-long assault of a woman in January in Tacoma.
The News Tribune reports Jermaine Gore Jr. pleaded not guilty Wednesday in Pierce County Superior Court to assault and was ordered held on $1 million bail.
Court documents say on Jan. 28 after Gore discovered an old photo on social media, he held the woman against her will and beat her with a cord over a 14-hour period.
Documents say the woman suffered fractured ribs, fractured vertebrae, a fractured eye socket and kidney failure.
Authorities arrested Gore at a Lakewood apartment Tuesday after receiving a tip.
Because of Gore’s previous convictions, if he is convicted this time, he could face life in prison without parole.
