SOMERVILLE, N.J. (AP) - A former actress who appeared on “Melrose Place” faces a resentencing for a fatal 2010 auto accident that killed a New Jersey woman.

The sentencing scheduled for Friday was ordered for Amy Locane after an appeals court ruled her initial three-year sentence and a subsequent resentencing were too lenient.

Locane was convicted of vehicular manslaughter and other offenses and faced five to 10 years on the most serious count. Prosecutors had sought seven years.

The crash killed 60-year-old Helene Seeman and seriously injured Seeman’s husband.

Locane served about two-and-a-half years and was released in 2015.

A state expert testified that Locane’s blood-alcohol level was likely about three times the legal limit and that she was driving roughly 53 mph in a 35 mph zone at the time of the crash.

