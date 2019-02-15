SEATTLE (AP) - A state appeals court has ordered a new hearing to evaluate a man’s claims that he was wrongly convicted in the shooting of a Washington state trooper who later became a sheriff.

Martin Jones is serving a 50-year sentence after being convicted of shooting Scott Johnson in 2010 in Long Beach, a tourist town in Pacific County on the southwest Washington coast. Johnson was elected sheriff after the shooting and served two terms before being voted out last fall.

Jones’ attorney requested a new trial two years ago, citing new evidence that included a sworn declaration from a local drug dealer that on the night of the shooting, his brother, a repeat felon, confessed to it and asked him to dispose of gun parts.

On Thursday, a three-judge state Court of Appeals panel said a superior court judge should evaluate whether the new evidence is admissible.

