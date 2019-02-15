CLOVIS, N.M. (AP) - A New Mexico judge has handed down a sentence that will result in a teenager spending decades in prison for opening fire and killing two people at a public library in 2017.

Judge James Hudson announced his decision Friday, sentencing Nathaniel Jouett to two life sentences that will run concurrently plus 40 years in prison for carrying out the shooting at the Clovis library.

Jouett previously pleaded guilty to 30 felony counts, including two first-degree murder charges for the deaths of library employees Wanda Walters and Krissie Carter. He also seriously wounded four other people.

Jouett, who turned 18 last month, apologized to the victims and their families earlier this week.

The Eastern New Mexico News reports that the earliest Jouett could be eligible for parole would be in 2051.

___

Information from: The Eastern New Mexico News, http://www.easternnewmexiconews.com

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.