BRITT, Iowa (AP) - A northern Iowa teacher has again been accused of driving while intoxicated.

Hancock County court records say 27-year-old Raylea Hepker is charged with operating while intoxicated, third offense. Her attorney didn’t immediately return a message Friday from The Associated Press.

Britt police say Hepker was taken into custody after an officer stopped her on Jan. 28. Police had received a complaint about a vehicle with its license plate covered was being driven on the wrong side of a road.

Police say a breath test later showed a blood alcohol level of more than three times the legal limit.

The West Hancock Community School District website lists her as an English language teacher.

