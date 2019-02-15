BRITT, Iowa (AP) - A northern Iowa teacher has again been accused of driving while intoxicated.
Hancock County court records say 27-year-old Raylea Hepker is charged with operating while intoxicated, third offense. Her attorney didn’t immediately return a message Friday from The Associated Press.
Britt police say Hepker was taken into custody after an officer stopped her on Jan. 28. Police had received a complaint about a vehicle with its license plate covered was being driven on the wrong side of a road.
Police say a breath test later showed a blood alcohol level of more than three times the legal limit.
The West Hancock Community School District website lists her as an English language teacher.
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.