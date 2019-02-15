SHAWNEE, Okla. (AP) — A 41-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in the 2015 hit-and-run death of his 2-year-old son.

Jail records show Marland Tramble was being held in the Pottawatomie County jail Friday after being charged in the death of Andreis Tramble.

Court records do not list an attorney to speak on his behalf.

Investigators say Tramble was pushing his son in a stroller in the westbound lane of a county road near Shawnee about 10 p.m. on May 27, 2015, when the boy was struck by a vehicle that left the scene. The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety says Tramble was committing child abuse because he was legally intoxicated, using illegal drugs and wearing dark clothing at the time.

The driver of the vehicle has not been found.

