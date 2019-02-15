ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Authorities say Albuquerque firefighters responding to a fire in an abandoned apartment complex early Friday morning found a person dead inside.

Officials say flames were shooting from the building when firefighters arrived and that they found the victim after getting the fire under control.

No information was released about the victim.

Cause of the fire wasn’t immediately known.

