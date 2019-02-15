PHOENIX (AP) - Phoenix police say a 19-year-old man who allegedly “took offense” about a traffic encounter has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy who was a passenger in the other vehicle.

Sgt. Tommy Thompson said Friday the encounter led to the arrest of Edward Rodriguez Madera on suspicion of first-degree murder in the killing Tuesday night of Mohamed Shah Bin Salim.

Thompson said investigators determined that the incident began when the other vehicle drove in front of Madera’s car at a convenience store.

According to police, Madera followed the other vehicle for about 2 miles (3 kilometers) and then shot at it before driving away.

Court records don’t list a defense attorney for Madera who could comment on the allegations.

