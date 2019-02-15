BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (AP) - A West Virginia man is accused of grabbing a woman’s buttocks, punching her husband, ripping her shirt and burning her with hot coffee.

The Exponent Telegram reported Wednesday that David Alexander Gabbert has been charged with felony malicious assault and misdemeanor battery in the December attack. Police say Gabbert crashed a car and walked to a nearby Bridgeport convenience store where he encountered the woman, made a lewd comment and grabbed her.

Police say she told him to stop and left to join her husband, who was parked outside. They say Gabbert followed her and punched her husband in the face. They say the woman shoved Gabbert and he ripped her shirt and burned her chest and arm.

A court clerk said Gabbert was arraigned Wednesday on the misdemeanor charge but didn’t enter a plea. She said he doesn’t have an attorney on record.

