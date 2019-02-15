STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) - A convicted felon is accused of offering to pay $5,000 for killing of a Mississippi man who was later found shot to death.

The Commercial Dispatch reports 27-year-old Henry Neal Jr. was arrested and charged this week with conspiracy to commit murder. Starkville police say 33-year-old Joseph Turnipseed Jr. was found dead last week, and officers have received reports from people who say Neal tried to pay them for the slaying. Police say Neal has admitted to knowing the victim.

Police say Neal has previously been convicted of domestic assault and armed robbery. He was indicted in January of charges of selling cocaine and was out on bond at the time of Turnipseed’s slaying. It’s unclear if Neal has a lawyer who can comment on his behalf.

