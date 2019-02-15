WEST FARGO, N.D. (AP) - Police have arrested a man suspected of stealing an SUV who led officers on a pursuit down Main Street in Fargo.
KFGO reports police tried stopping the stolen SUV in West Fargo early Friday, but the 31-year-old driver sped away. Officers chased the driver into Fargo and back to West Fargo where they put down spike boards causing the vehicle to blow a tire. Police caught up with the suspect who refused to get out of the vehicle for nearly a-half hour. Authorities say he was not armed.
The man is facing possible charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, reckless endangerment, fleeing and several drug-related charges.
