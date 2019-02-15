Special counsel Robert Mueller’s team has interviewed White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, she confirmed to CNN on Friday.

“The President urged me, like he has everyone in the administration, to fully cooperate with the special counsel. I was happy to voluntarily sit down with them,” Mrs. Sanders said in a statement to the news network.

The interview came last year around the same time Mr. Mueller’s team interviewed former White House chief of staff Gen. John Kelly, former press secretary Sean Spicer and former communications director Hope Hicks.

CNN reported that the White House was reluctant to grant the special counsel an interview with Mrs. Sanders. The White House had also objected to Mueller’s request to interview Gen. Kelly.

It is not clear what Mrs. Sanders discussed with investigators, CNN said.

