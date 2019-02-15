PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - Rhode Island State Police say a former Catholic chaplain for the Boy Scouts has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting an 18-year-old man with disabilities.

Police said 74-year-old James Glawson is charged with three counts of first-degree sexual assault and second-degree sexual assault.

The Exeter man was held without bail at his arraignment Friday. He was referred to the public defender’s office. No plea was entered.

Police say Glawson began working with the Boy Scouts in 1980, serving as an assistant Catholic chaplain at a Hopkinton summer camp from 2012 to 2018.

A police spokeswoman wouldn’t disclose whether the alleged victim was a scout.

The Narragansett Council of the Boy Scouts of America didn’t immediately comment Friday.

Glawson is also affiliated with churches in North Kingstown and Westerly.

