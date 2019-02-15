Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg returned to work at the Supreme Court on Friday for a conference with her colleagues after missing arguments last month and working from home.

A spokesperson for the high court confirmed her return to The Washington Times.

Her absence from the bench last month came after she had surgery in December to remove cancerous growths from her left lung.

It was the first time she had missed oral arguments in the 25 years she’s served on the high court.

