KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Two women have been charged with fatally shooting a 15-year-old girl outside a Kansas City high school as she left a basketball game.

Twenty-one-year-old Jamya Norfleet is charged with second-degree murder and 18-year-old Taylor McMillon as an accessory to second-degree murder in the death of An’Janique Wright.

The teen was killed Tuesday night outside the Central Academy of Excellence after two groups of people got into an argument at the game and were escorted out separately. As Wright left the school with the second group, gunfire erupted. Surveillance footage showed a minivan speeding away. Charging documents say Norfleet told investigators, “I let the fire go.”

No attorneys are listed for Norfleet or McMillon in online court records. Bond is set at $500,000 for Norfleet and $150,000 for McMillion.

