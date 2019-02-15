LAS VEGAS (AP) - A suspended Las Vegas police officer remains jailed facing life in prison after a jury found him guilty of sexually abusing a child for a decade.

Bret Theil expressed no emotion but the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that his wife and son wept when guilty verdicts were read Thursday on 28 charges including sexual assault, lewdness, child abuse and kidnapping.

The jury found that Theil, now 39, sexually abused a woman from the time she was 8 to 19. She’s now 21.

Theil was acquitted of resisting an officer during a standoff with police following his indictment in February 2018.

Theil’s attorney, Craig Mueller, says he’ll appeal.

Mueller argued the woman made up the allegations and became afraid to recant the accusations.

Thiel is due for sentencing April 3.

