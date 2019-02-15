HELENA, Mont. (AP) - The Latest on the arrest of a former Montana sheriff’s deputy on child sexual abuse charges (all times local):

3:25 p.m.

Court documents allege that a 52-year-old former Montana sheriff’s deputy sexually abused a child dating back to when he was still working for the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

Virgil Wolfe was charged Friday in Cascade County with 80 counts of sexual abuse of children and one other felony crime.

Charging documents say Cascade County sheriff’s investigators started looking into Wolfe after a 17-year-old girl told a counselor that Wolfe had been molesting her since she was 6.

Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton tells the Independent Record that Wolfe was a deputy from 1999 to 2008. Investigators found photos of the girl among nearly 1,000 images of females in various states of undress during a search of Wolfe’s home.

The Great Falls Tribune reports the abuse charges that Wolfe faces are related to the photographs.

___

10 a.m.

Montana authorities say they have arrested a former sheriff’s deputy on suspicion of sexually abusing children.

The Cascade County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page Thursday that Virgil Wolfe is being charged with 80 counts of sexual abuse of children.

The sheriff’s statement says Wolfe is a former Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Deputy who now lives in neighboring Cascade County.

It is not immediately clear when the alleged abuse occurred or any further details. A message left with the sheriff’s office was not immediately returned.

There is no phone listing for Wolfe and it was not immediately clearly whether he has an attorney.

The sheriff’s statement says U.S. Department of Homeland Security officials helped in the arrest.

