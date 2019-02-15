DELAND, Fla. (AP) - A white woman in Florida who was stopped on suspicion of drunk driving told a black deputy she would have the Ku Klux Klan burn crosses on his property.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office says the deputy responded to a report of a disturbance last week and found 53-year-old Julie Edwards backing up into the driveway of her DeLand, Florida home.

An arrest report says Edwards smelled of alcohol, had slurred speech and was unsteady on her feet.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports the deputy’s body camera caught Edwards threatening the deputy with the KKK.

She was charged with resisting an officer without violence, driving under the influence and making a threat against an officer.

Her attorney in the public defender’s office didn’t respond Friday to an email seeking comment.

