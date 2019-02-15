EL DORADO, Ark. (AP) - An Arkansas woman has been sentenced to nearly four years in prison after she admitted mailing methamphetamine-laced postcards to two inmates at the Union County jail.

Prosecutors say that in September 2017, Carla Dawn Smith mailed two postcards with methamphetamine hidden under stamps and return address labels. The labels purported to be from one of the inmate’s grandmothers. Jailers suspected the postcards concealed drugs so they were sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for testing.

The inmates were being held on federal charges, so Smith pleaded guilty to attempting to provide methamphetamine to inmates in a federal facility. According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette , she was sentenced Thursday to 46 months in prison.

The two inmates each pleaded guilty to possession or attempting to possess methamphetamine in a federal facility.

