BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore police say four juveniles have been charged with sexually assaulting a woman after she got off a bus.

Authorities say detectives arrested three 14-year-olds on Thursday, along with a 12-year-old who was present during the assault. The 14-year-olds are charged as adults with first-degree rape and second-degree rape.

Investigators say the 19-year-old woman was attacked about 10 p.m. on Feb. 6 after getting off an MTA bus and walking into the 300 block of North Fulton Avenue. Police say three suspects forced the victim into a rear yard at gun point and sexually assaulted her before neighbors came out of their home and interrupted the assault.

Baltimore City School Police contacted detectives after seeing news reports with suspect photos and recognizing two of the suspects.

