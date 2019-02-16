MIAMI (AP) - Cincinnati Bengals running back Mark Walton is facing a battery charge after police say he got into an argument with a couple in Miami.

The Miami Herald reports the 21-year-old football player posted bond and was released from Miami-Dade County jail.

According to police, Walton’s car was blocking the entrance to the parking garage for his condo building, and an argument ensued when a couple in another car asked Walton to move his vehicle.

Police said Walton became angry when a woman in the other car began filming with her cellphone camera and grabbed the phone from her.

According to police, Walton and the woman each suffered scratches in the altercation.

The Bengals drafted Walton in the fourth round last year.

