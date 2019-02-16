PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Police are investigating the discovery of a body in a trash bag in northwest Philadelphia.
Police say the female victim, whose age is unknown, was reported shortly before 9 a.m. Saturday in the East Mount Airy neighborhood.
Police say the body was found in a trash bag covered with a blanket. A medic unit pronounced her dead about a half-hour later.
The cause of death wasn’t immediately available. No arrests were immediately announced.
