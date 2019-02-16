DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Police in Des Moines say they’re investigating the death of a man whose body was found outside an apartment building as a homicide.

Police say in a news release that officers were called to the area on the city’s south side around 6:40 a.m. Saturday, where they found a man dead on the ground.

Police have not released the victim’s name or details about how he died.

No arrests have been announced.

Police say the death is Des Moines‘ second homicide of the year.

