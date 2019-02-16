The FBI on Friday doubled the reward being offered for information leading to the arrest of the so-called “Beltway Bank Bandit” accused of more than a dozen successful bank robberies in and around Washington, D.C.

Federal investigators announced the $10,000 bounty after determining that the serial robber was behind an attempted heist Monday in Arlington, Virginia, bringing the total number of area banks targeted by the same suspect to 20.

Described by the FBI as a black male in his 20s or 30s between 5‘7” and 6‘2” an weighing around 165 lbs, the suspect has managed to avoid being identified by investigators despite being caught on camera repeatedly robbing banks in D.C., Virginia and Maryland.

“In each robbery, the suspect passed a threatening note demanding money and fled the bank on foot after receiving the funds,” the FBI said Friday.

“He has worn different disguises such as a baseball cap, wig, gloves, hijab, or hoodie, to alter his appearance during the robberies. He also displayed a gun during several of the robberies,” the FBI said in an announcement.

The suspect has successfully robbed 13 of the 20 banks targeted during his 13-month spree, according to the FBI.

The FBI previously announced a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the “Beltway Bank Bandit” late last year. Investigators have since assessed that the same suspect successfully robbed a bank at gunpoint days after that initial reward was announced.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.