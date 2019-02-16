WATERLOO, N.Y. (AP) - A man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend and a man and wounding a second woman in an upstate New York village.

Emerson Tohafjian (toh-HAHF’-gee-in) of Varick was sentenced Friday for the triple shooting last July in Waterloo.

He was convicted last year on 18 counts for shooting 45-year-old Charlie Andrus of Seneca Falls, 53-year-old Lori McConnell and 50-year-old Karen Zdunko at Zdunko’s Waterloo apartment. Andrus and McConnell, Tohafjian’s former girlfriend, were killed. Zdunko, Andrus’ girlfriend, survived.

McConnell’s family members asked the judge to put Tohafjian away “forever.”

