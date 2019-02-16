ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - A 40-year-old man who stole or damaged $144,000 in marijuana at an Anchorage cultivation facility has been sentenced to two years in prison.

A jury in October convicted Nicholas Philemonoff of theft, burglary, criminal mischief and violating conditions of release on Jan. 13, 2018.

State prosecutors say Philemonoff and others burglarized Parallel 64, a licensed marijuana cultivation facility. Police are seeking other suspects.

Superior Court Judge Erin Marston sentenced Philemonoff to the maximum sentence and said his wrongdoing nearly put Parallel 64 out of business. Marston also sentenced Philemonoff to five years of probation.

Marston said Anchorage “is sick of people running rampant” and that there had to be deterrence for such behavior.

Total damage to the business exceeded $150,000. Marston scheduled a future hearing to determine restitution Philemonoff owes.

