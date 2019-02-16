CLEVELAND (AP) - A news outlet is reporting that the re-election committee for an Ohio Republican congressman suspects its former treasurer has stolen tens of thousands of dollars from the campaign’s bank account.

Cleveland.com reports Rep. Dave Joyce’s campaign sent the Federal Election Commission a letter Friday saying bank security camera footage has helped confirm that ex-treasurer Scott Coleman used the campaign’s ATM card to make more than $80,000 in unauthorized withdrawals over a three-year-period.

The Associated Press left a message Saturday at Coleman’s home seeking comment about the allegations. Coleman is the longtime mayor of Highland Heights, a Cleveland suburb.

Coleman became campaign treasurer for Joyce in 2012 and served the same role for Joyce’s predecessor, the late Steve LaTourette.

The Geauga County prosecutor confirmed there’s an investigation but wouldn’t comment further.

