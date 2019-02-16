WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - Police in Wichita are investigating the shooting of a woman who told officers she was answering a late-night knock at her door before she was shot in the back.

Television station KSNW reports that the 58-year-old woman told police she heard a knock at her door around 1 a.m. Friday, and when she went to answer it, someone outside shot through the door. Police say several rounds were fired.

The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to her back. Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police say they don’t believe the shooting was random. No arrests have been announced.

Police say a man and woman in their 20s and an infant were also in the home at the time of the shooting.

Information from: KSNW-TV.

