RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) - Rapid City officials have proposed changing a local law that regulates public behavior and safety after the city attorney said it violates the constitutional right to free speech.

Ordinance violations include aggressive panhandling, asking for money after dark and near ATMs, at building entrances and other locations.

The Rapid City Journal reports that the city’s Legal and Finance Committee unanimously voted Wednesday to repeal the “aggressive solicitation” ordinance and replace it with an “unlawful behavior” in public places ordinance.

The proposed measure would make it illegal to engage in actions that cause someone to fear for their life or property within 30 feet of a vehicle or ATM.

The city council is expected to vote on the amendment next week.

Information from: Rapid City Journal, http://www.rapidcityjournal.com

