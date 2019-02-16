DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (AP) - The son of a suburban Philadelphia woman convicted in a multi-million-dollar insurance fraud case following fires at her Bucks County property has been sentenced to four years’ probation.

Forty-seven-year-old Carl Risoldi of Doylestown pleaded guilty Friday to three related misdemeanor charges including theft by deception and conspiracy. As part of his plea agreement, Risoldi agreed to forfeit the family’s 10-acre Clairemont estate in New Hope, the site of lavish political fundraisers.

Risoldi was a defense witness at the trial of his mother, 71-year-old Claire Risoldi, who was convicted earlier this month of six of nine counts including theft by deception and insurance fraud related to claims following a 2013 fire.

Carl Risoldi’s attorney, Michael Diamondstein, called the plea agreement a “fair resolution.” He said his client “wanted this to end.”

