Saturday, February 16, 2019

SALEM, Ore. (AP) - Police say they found a 55-year-old woman dead inside a home and that they have detained a male suspect.

KATU-TV reports police were called to the Salem home at about 11 a.m. Friday on a report of a stabbing.

They have not yet released the woman’s name or the suspect’s name.

Police are investigating.

