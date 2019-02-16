SALEM, Ore. (AP) - Police say they found a 55-year-old woman dead inside a home and that they have detained a male suspect.
KATU-TV reports police were called to the Salem home at about 11 a.m. Friday on a report of a stabbing.
They have not yet released the woman’s name or the suspect’s name.
Police are investigating.
___
Information from: KATU-TV, http://www.katu.com/
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.