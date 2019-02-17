HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - One man has been killed and two others injured in a shooting outside a Hartford nightclub.

Police say the shooting happened around 1:45 a.m. Sunday as the Vibz Uptown nightclub was closing for the night.

The victim was rushed to the hospital where he died. Police say was a 28-year-old man but haven’t released his identity yet.

The two other victims are described as a 29-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman. They were also taken to the hospital, but police have not disclosed their conditions.

Police say about eight rounds were fired in the parking lot as dozens of patrons were exiting the club. They ask that anyone with information call the department’s anonymous tip line.

The shooting is the city’s second homicide of the year.

