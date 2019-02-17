BOSTON (AP) - Three men have been arrested in an area of East Boston where racist flyers were recently posted.

The Boston Globe reports officers apprehended the men Friday night as they patrolled an area where posters promoting the hate group Patriot Front were found earlier. Police say the men were wearing masks, had a spray can and were “extremely uncooperative.”

Matthew Wolf, a 26-year-old Lowell resident, was charged with assault and battery on a police officer after allegedly slapping an officer’s hand away.

Christopher Hood, a 20-year-old Malden resident, and Tylar Larson, an 18-year-old from Rochester, New York, were charged with carrying a dangerous weapon. It wasn’t clear what the weapons were.

The men will be arraigned Tuesday in East Boston District Court. It couldn’t be immediately determined if they had lawyers.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.