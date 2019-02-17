Sen. Lindsey Graham suggested he would subpoena former Acting FBI Director Andrew McCade and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein if necessary in order to get to the bottom of purported discussions at the Justice Department about invoking the 25th Amendment to try to remove President Trump from office.

“How can I not, if that’s what it takes?” Mr. Graham, the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said in an interview that aired Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation.”

“We’re going to find out what happened here and the only way I know to find out is to call the people in under oath and find out, through questioning, who’s telling the truth because the underlying accusation is beyond stunning,” said Mr. Graham, South Carolina Republican.

In an interview airing Sunday on CBS’s “60 Minutes,” Mr. McCabe said Mr. Rosenstein had raised the issue of thinking about what support there would be within Mr. Trump’s Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove the president from office.

“It’s stunning to me that one of the chief law enforcement officers of the land - the acting head of the FBI - would go on national television and say, oh by the way I remember a conversation with the deputy attorney general about trying to find if we could replace the president under the 25th Amendment,” Mr. Graham said.

A spokeswoman for Mr. McCabe said last week that he never participated in any “extended discussions” about using the 25th Amendment, “nor is he aware of any such discussions.”

Mr. Rosenstein has also disputed Mr. McCabe’s version of events.

