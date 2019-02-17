ENGLEWOOD, N.J. (AP) - Authorities say a man has been charged with murder in the stabbing deaths of his father and mother in their New Jersey home.

Bergen County prosecutors said Sunday that 43-year-old Pawel Boduch is charged with two counts of murder as well as possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Prosecutors say the bodies of 71-year-old Edward Boduch and 72-year-old Miroslawa Potocka were found stabbed to death Saturday morning in their Englewood home.

Authorities said their son, who also lived in the home, was apprehended later in the day at a supermarket a few miles away.

